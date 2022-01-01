As their feud resurfaces, Jake Paul reveals his four goals for 2022, one of which is to “save Floyd Mayweather from bankruptcy.”

As their feud resurfaces, Jake Paul reveals his four goals for 2022, including “saving Floyd Mayweather from bankruptcy.”

JAKE PAUL has re-targeted Floyd Mayweather after revealing his 2022 goals.

Last year, the YouTuber fought three times in professional boxing, defeating Ben Askren twice and Tyron Woodley twice to improve to 5-0.

Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, fought Mayweather in an exhibition bout in June 2021.

Despite the absence of judges to score the fight, it was widely accepted that the 50-0 legend easily won the eight-round bout.

Mayweather connected with 43 of his 107 punches, while Paul connected with 28 of his 217 punches.

Logan’s brother Jake has used the opportunity to retaliate against Mayweather, six months after the pair became embroiled in a press conference brawl after the internet sensation stole the boxer’s hat.

Jake wrote on Twitter, “Some people are asking about my 2022 goals.”

They’re right around the corner.

[1.]”

To keep them from going bankrupt, purchase Mayweather Promotions.

there are three

Paul mocked Mayweather in two of his four goals for 2022.

“2 ”

Floyd Mayweather has enlisted the help of a stylist.

“3”

Pose with Oprah for a photo.

“fourth,” says the speaker.

After engaging in the sport of boxing, see a chiropractor to get your back fixed.”

Paul ended the year with a spectacular knockout of Woodley, putting an end to their close first fight, which he won on a split decision.

Despite the fact that some boxing fans were outraged by Paul’s selection, the sixth-round knockout was enough to win him the ESPN Knockout of the Year award.

There have also been claims that the pay-per-view numbers for the Woodley rematch were low.

However, in a recent rant on social media, Paul refuted those claims.

“The rumours about PPV numbers are false,” he said.

For our first fight with Woodley, we made a profit of $500,000.

“The numbers for this one [the rematch]aren’t in yet, but they’re looking good.

My business night was a disaster.

But remember that everyone wanted to see me vs. Fury, and that’s exactly what we sold.

“Shoutout to Showtime for riding shotgun with me and the rest of the fighters on the card, and to Tyron for not being a b***h like the rest of them.”