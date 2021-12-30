Jake Paul says of his steamy photos with Julia Rose, ‘I got what I wanted for Christmas.’

Jake Paul says of his sultry photos with Julia Rose, “I got what I wanted for Christmas.”

Following his most recent victory over Tyron Woodley, JAKE PAUL spent Christmas with his girlfriend Julia Rose.

Since switching to boxing on YouTube last year, Paul has extended his undefeated streak to five fights, but he has yet to face a professional boxer.

Woodley, who had only two weeks to prepare after replacing the injured Tommy Fury, was knocked out in the sixth round by the Problem Child earlier this month.

The American shared some steamy intimate photos on social media after celebrating his latest win with Julia and close friends.

The 24-year-old shared pictures of him and his partner kissing passionately and relaxing in a hot tub.

“I got what I wanted for Christmas,” Paul captioned an Instagram photo.

This comes after the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer was asked about his relationship shortly after his knockout of Woodley.

When asked when he plans to propose to model Julia, Paul replied, “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.”

His girlfriend has been by his side throughout his undefeated 5-0 boxing career.

Many commentators, however, are unimpressed by the fact that he has never faced a professional opponent.

Stephen A Smith is one of them, calling Paul a “joke” who claims he is defrauding the public.

Smith insists that he now needs to fight a legitimate boxer to prove his worth in the ring.

However, Paul appears to be taking a seven-month hiatus to promote Amanda Serrano’s potential undisputed lightweight title fight against Katie Taylor.