Jake Paul should fight Jorge Masvidal next, according to Teddy Atlas, a legendary boxing trainer.

Jake Paul has been advised by legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas to fight Jorge Masvidal instead of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Tyron Woodley was recently defeated for the second time by Youtuber Paul, 24, in Florida.

Following that, he called out several UFC fighters, including Masvidal and Chavez Jr.

However, Atlas advises Paul to face Masvidal, whom he describes as a “pretty good striker.”

“I’d like to see him – it’s unlikely – but if he fought Masvidal, Masvidal is a good striker,” Atlas told The Schmo.

“That’d be fascinating.”

That would be enough to pique my interest.

Diaz, obviously.

“Wooley, the opponent he defeated, was a true fighter.”

But he was on the verge of retiring.

He was 41 or 42 years old, and he had never been a great striker; he was better on the mat, and he wasn’t a very active guy.

As a result, he chose a good location.

“However, it would be more interesting if he fought Masvidal, because Masvidal is a better striker and more versatile.”

He had the option of using his legs.

He had a knack for spotting opportunities.

He might want to consider setting up the right hand.

“Obviously, he called Masvidal and Diaz out.”

He’s taller.

He’s a lot bigger.

Those are his benefits.

He’s a wise man.

Many people despise him, but there’s one thing I admire about him: he didn’t dismiss boxing as a sport.

He went and found out.”

Despite being friends and training together, Paul and Masvidal have bad blood.

Paul made an offer to Gamebred for a fight on his brother Logan’s podcast Impaulsive.

“Masvidal’s like, ‘I only fight the best people or I fight for money, and you’re neither of those,’ Paul explained.

“I’ve got an offer for you right now, Masvidal: (dollar)5 million guaranteed plus a percentage of pay-per-views.”

“That’s the most money you’ve ever made in a fight.”

So you can no longer say, “I either fight for the best or for the money.”

“Let’s do it.”

Masvidal, on the other hand, quickly rejected the offer.

He wrote on social media, “The UFC is not going to let me go for chump change.”

“Make it 20 guaranteed plus PPV, and I’m sure the UFC will be fine with it if I deduct their fee, and then I’ll gladly break your face.”

“If the UFC still says no because the money is too low, then come over to the UFC, sign a one-fight deal, and we can agree that I can only box…

