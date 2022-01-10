Jake Paul slammed Dana White once more over fighter pay after the controversial UFC pay-per-view price hike was announced.

Over the last six months, the YouTuber turned boxer has railed against the UFC’s pay structure, including personal attacks on White.

After it was announced that UFC pay-per-views would increase from £51.48 ((dollar)69.99) to £55.19 ((dollar)74.99), The Problem Child has re-targeted the veteran promoter.

“‘Best year we ever had,” Paul wrote in a tweet that included a recent interview in which White claimed the UFC had yet another record year.

The level of sponsorship is at an all-time high.

“‘Social media, PPV, television, and arena records.

This company is on fire.’

“Also, Dana White: We’re raising PPV prices again, and we’re saying goodbye to fans and fighters.”

Paul’s latest jab at the UFC president comes less than a week after telling him that his fighters should be paid a minimum of (dollar)36,785 ((dollar)50,000) per fight.

“You are one of the most egotistical capitalist motherf**kers I’ve ever seen,” he said to White.

Dana, you’re needed by everyone else.

“I’m the only person who doesn’t require your services, and I couldn’t care less about you.”

“However, all of these people, all of your fighters, they can’t say anything because you’ll just bench them.”

“I’m not going to stop until you’ve met your maker.”

Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome you to the show.

“The bottom line, Dana, is that you don’t give a f**k about your fighters and you’re too much of a greedy b***h to pay your minimum fighter more than (dollar)12,000 for risking their lives.

“It’s the work of a janitor.”

Dana, you must pay them (fifty thousand dollars).

Stop equivocating when I say something.”

Paul’s latest taunts, the first of which was prompted by the MMA mogul’s desire to’steroid test’ the former Disney star for the next two years, have elicited no response from White.

“You publicly stated that I use cocaine,” he said.

I don’t believe so.

“As I told you, you could test me for cocaine at any time for the next ten years.”

“I believe you’re a cheater and that you use steroids, so for the next two years, I’m going to randomly test you for steroids.”

Paul has categorically denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs and has passed all of his tests.

The 24-year-old’s pre-fight drug screening before his rematch with Tyron Woodley yielded ‘negative results for…’, according to SunSport exclusively.

