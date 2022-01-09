Jake Paul snubs Tommy Fury and calls for a Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight to’silence the critics’ following the brutal Woodley KO.

Jake Paul snubs Tommy Fury in favor of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to’silence the critics’ following the brutal Woodley KO.

JAKE PAUL believes a fight with former WBO middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr will’silence’ his detractors.

Despite having a perfect 5-0 record, fans of the sweet science continue to criticize the YouTuber turned boxer because he has yet to fight a fully-fledged professional.

And the former Disney star, who brutally knocked out ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley late last year, wants to silence his critics by fighting Mexican Chavez Jr. in the ring.

“I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics,” he said to The Volume Sports.

“I know I can beat him because he was a former world champion.”

I’m excited about the challenge, and I’m ready to take it on.

“Even after I knocked out Woodley, they said, ‘fight a real boxer,’ and I told them, ‘You guys, I tried, and he [Tommy Fury] dropped out of the fight two weeks ago.’

“I want to fight a real boxer and I’m going to fight a real boxer; all I need is some f***ing patience.”

Paul and Julio Chavez Jr, the son of boxing legend Julio Sr, are said to have held preliminary talks.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Chavez Jr. has been advised to retire from the sport if he loses to the younger Paul brother, who recently lost to UFC legend Anderson Silva.

“It’s a good business [what]these YouTubers who want to face boxers are doing,” former Mexican world champion Jhonny Gonzalez recently said.

“However, if the Chavez Jr. fight takes place, I just hope Julio prepares well because if he loses to Paul, he should probably retire from boxing.”

Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from their December grudge match due to illness and injury, and Paul’s preference for a fight with Chavez Jr could spell trouble for him.

But, according to Volume Sports, Paul has moved on from his feud with the Love Islander, saying, “He wants the payday.”

“However, as I previously stated, I am not interested in fighting with him; he does not deserve it.”

I’d rather go up against Tyson Fury.

“Before I fight Tommy, I’ll fight his brother or father.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS