Jake Paul stops AnEson Gib in the first round before clashing with KSI to set up next mega-fight

Jake Paul made quick work of fellow YouTuber AnEson Gib in his first profesisonal boxing match before setting his sights on his brother’s old rival KSI.

A somewhat entertaining build-up did not translate into an entertaining fight, Paul securing three knockdowns before referee Chris Paul stepped in at 2:18 of round one.

Gib, adopting a bizarre stance, looked well out of his depth as Paul remained calmed and picked him apart with ease in the one-sided affair.

Having won, Paul proceeded to call out KSI, who was sitting ringside.

He told DAZN: ‘KSI is next. Where is that p***y at? KSI is going to get clocked next’.

The British YouTube star beat his brother Jake back in November in a controversial fight which saw the American lose two points due to illegal shots to the back of the head.

‘I didn’t have to f***ing win by two points…,’ Paul continued following his win on Thursday night. ‘You had to beat my bro by a bad call.’

‘I’m gonna f*** you up,’ KSI resonded. ‘You’re worse than your bro.’

The Brit then proceeded to say he would accept a fight with Paul, but it would be under his terms.

Paul was not impressed, claiming to be the A-side before the pair proceeded to shove one-another.