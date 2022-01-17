Jake Paul teases a Canelo Alvarez fight when he responds to the Mexican’s claim that his next opponent will be “not for boxing purists.”

The YouTuber-turned-pricefighter is 5-0 in professional fights and hopes to face Canelo one day.

In just 11 months and four fights, boxing’s pound-for-pound No. 1 unified the four super-middleweight belts.

The WBC cruiserweight champion Illunga Makabu, 34, and US star Jermall Charlo, 31, are the frontrunners for his rematch.

When ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez, via talkSPORT’s Michael Benson, said it ‘could now be one that a lot of boxing purists are not going to like,’ speculation grew.

Dmitry Bivol, 31, and Artur Beterbiev, 36, both light-heavyweight champions, as well as undefeated super-middle David Benavidez, 25, are still linked to Canelo, 31.

Still, Paul, 25, used the news to align his name with Alvarez, responding with three icy emojis.

However, the chances of the American social media sensation sparring with Canelo in the ring, now or in the future, are slim.

He’s even admitted in the past that no talks about the fight have ever taken place.

And Paul has previously stated that he will fight Canelo in three years.

Despite his undefeated record, he has yet to face a pro boxer.

So far, he’s defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul initially defeated Woodley on points in August, but in their rematch in December, Paul knocked out the former UFC champion.

He was set to fight Tommy Fury, a 22-year-old British boxer, until Fury withdrew due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

The celebrity grudge match has since been rescheduled, but ex-middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35, is in talks to face Paul.