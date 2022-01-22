Jake Paul teases a fight with Conor McGregor in a tweet to Dana White, claiming that the YouTuber and the UFC star are both 13st 15lb.

Jake Paul teases a fight with Conor McGregor in a tweet to Dana White, claiming that the YouTuber and UFC star are both 13st 15lb.

In a tweet to Dana White, Jake Paul hinted at a fight with Conor McGregor, despite the fact that the two men currently weigh the same.

Paul revealed that he intends to make his MMA debut at middleweight rather than welterweight, which would necessitate a weight loss of 20 pounds.

@danawhite I could lose 20 pounds and compete at Welterweight 170 pounds when I make my MMA debut.

All UFC fighters do it, and many of them have destroyed their bodies and minds in the process.

But I’ll do it at Middleweight (185 pounds).

First and foremost, consider your health.

PS: Conor at 190 pic.twitter.comifR8ed3FTE

Paul’s five professional boxing fights have all been around 190 pounds, or 13st 15 pounds.

He also mentioned McGregor’s current weight, aligning the two for a possible fight.

“When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds and do it at Welterweight 170 pounds,” Paul tweeted to UFC president White.

“All UFC fighters do it, and many of them have destroyed their bodies and minds in the process.”

“However, I’m going to do it at 185 pounds.”

First and foremost, put your health first.

PS Conor is 190 pounds.”

While competing in the UFC at featherweight and lightweight, McGregor, 33, has been known to slim down.

However, he captioned a December social media post, “190lbs of granite.”

That means McGregor has gained over TWO STONES in weight since his last fight, when he competed in the UFC’s 11th lightweight division.

McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his tibia seconds before the end of the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, 33, in July.

It meant he was given a doctor’s stoppage only six months after being knocked out by Poirier, the American he had defeated in 2014.

McGregor is still recovering from his horrific leg break, but he hopes to return to the UFC this year.

Whereas Paul, 24, is 5-0 as a boxer after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39, in their rematch in December.

After Tommy Fury, 22, withdrew with a broken rib, Woodley, 39, who had lost on points four months prior, stepped in on short notice.

It means Paul has yet to face an opponent who has previously competed in professional boxing.

However, he has now KO’d all of his opponents, including online rival ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA star Nate Robinson, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.