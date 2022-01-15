Jake Paul urged UFC star Conor McGregor to ‘take the fight pussy’ after receiving a (dollar)50 million offer via Instagram.

After receiving a (dollar)50 million offer, Jake Paul urged UFC star Conor McGregor to ‘take the fight pussy.’

JAKE PAUL kept pursuing a boxing match with Conor McGregor by sending him a direct message on Instagram.

Late last year, the YouTuber expressed his desire to fight McGregor after a sensational second-round KO victory over Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

And in a foul-mouthed tirade on Instagram last July, the 24-year-old reaffirmed his desire to fight McGregor, claiming that his team had sent the UFC’s poster boy a whopping £37 million ((dollar)50 million) offer.

McGregor remained silent after Paul made derogatory remarks about the Irishman’s fiancee, Dee Devlin, in an x-rated call-out.

In another attempt to get the attention of the former two-division UFC champion, Paul – whose older brother Logan fought Floyd Mayweather – sent a short and sweet Instagram direct message to The Notorious.

“Take the fight pussy,” Paul’s message read.

After sending McGregor a direct message, Paul went on a rage-filled tirade against UFC president Dana White, who revealed that he was willing to let women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes fight the former Disney star.

“All right, Dana, let me try to understand your logic here: So you’re saying you don’t want me to fight Conor McGregor because he’s one of the best fighters in the world, and I’m just a YouTuber of whatever,” he said.

“But then you say in a statement today, ‘Oh, I’m thinking of just having Amanda Nunes knock him out.’ But she’s also one of the best.”

“Dana, you seem to have this thing where you despise videogamers, YouTubers, influencers, boxers, and all that stuff.”

“But then you spend half your time with the Nelk Boys,” says the narrator.

And I can tell you why.

It’s because they have a lot of clout with the male audience, which you know will help promote the UFC.

“And right now, baby, no one in the f***ing world is promoting the UFC like I am.”

Hundreds of millions of views, and the top Google search result for Conor McGregor, UFC, and Dana White.

As a result, you’re making no sense.

“Dana, I know the rest of the world isn’t aware of this because the UFC is such a massive corporation.

But, as we all know, it isn’t doing so well.

“Anyone who has been involved with WME and all the public stocks and everything that has gone wrong there knows the company is in trouble.”

And unless Khabib comes out of it, I’m the biggest money fight you can have…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.