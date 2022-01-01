Jake Paul vs. Eddie Hearn is on Eddie Hearn’s list for 2022.

Jake Paul vs. Eddie Hearn is on Eddie Hearn’s wish list for 2022.

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora are among the fights on EDDIE HEARN’s big fight wishlist for 2022.

The promoter was involved in some of the most important events in 2021, including fights between Anthony Joshua, 32, and Canelo Alvarez, 31.

When boxing returns next year, he’ll almost certainly want to pick up where he left off.

But, like the rest of us, Hearn is a die-hard boxing fan who hopes to see fighters from outside his stable compete in major bouts.

YouTuber Paul, 24, and ex-UFC champion McGregor, 33, are two megastars outside of his Matchroom Boxing banner.

And he believes that a match-up with Irishman Conor McGregor is what Paul wants to see. Paul’s professional debut was promoted by Hearn.

“The fight to make for Jake Paul personally is Conor McGregor,” he said on DAZN.

“This is a mega-fight and a really good fight as well; we need to get the catchweight right in the middle, despite the fact that Conor McGregor appears to be huge right now.”

“Conor McGregor is a legend, and Jake Paul is a content legend – but putting in the work was a blast.”

“I want to see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor, so let’s make it happen – it’s not at the top of my Christmas cheer list here on DAZN, but it’s a little bit of fun for the holidays.”

Former WBC champion Wilder, 36, and British veteran Chisora, 38, are also on the list.

Tyson Fury, 33, recently knocked out Wilder in round 11 of their epic trilogy bout.

Meanwhile, Chisora was defeated by Joseph Parker, 29, in an exciting rematch.

Despite his third loss in a row, Hearn is hoping to persuade Wilder to fight Chisora again.

“We want to see you back in the ring, Deontay Wilder,” he stated.

Dereck Chisora is the ideal candidate for you.

“Come on, he’s getting on in years, and he’s coming off three losses in a row.”

Deontay Wilder has an easy comeback fight ahead of him.

“Dereck is all set,” says the narrator.