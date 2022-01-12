Jake Paul vs. Eddie Hearn is something Eddie Hearn says he’d ‘love’ to promote.

Eddie Hearn has expressed his desire to promote Jake Paul vs.

EDDIE HEARN would ‘love’ to see Jake Paul and Tony Bellew square off in a ring.

And he admitted that watching Paul get ‘chinned’ would be thrilling.

“I’d love to promote it,” Hearn said to DAZN.

“Any opportunity to promote a fight in which Jake Paul gets chinned is exciting.”

“Jake Paul irritates everyone, but I like what he’s doing.”

“What he said will be insulting to people who have given so much to boxing, physically, emotionally, and mentally.”

“I just laugh about it, but it doesn’t sit well with guys like Tony, who has dedicated his life to the sport.”

“Hopefully, they’ll cross paths and we’ll see what happens.”

After the YouTuber-turned-pricefighter claimed he is “carrying the sport of boxing,” Bellew, 39, slammed Paul on social media.

And the former cruiserweight champion chastised the American for never having faced a professional boxer in his 5-0 career.

“First and foremost, I have no hatred or malice toward Jake Paul, crack on, do what you’re doing, it’s great,” Bellew, who retired in 2018, said.

“But you absolute f***ing muppet can’t claim to carry my sport in any way, shape, or form; he hasn’t even fought a boxer yet.”

“How can you claim to be carrying the sport when you haven’t fought someone from my sport?”

“It bothers me that it’s called a boxing match when he isn’t fighting a boxer.”

Tommy Fury, 22, was supposed to be Paul’s first pro boxing opponent.

It would be exciting to promote a fight in which Jake Paul is chinned.

With a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection, Fury was forced to withdraw, and Tyron Woodley was brought in to fill in.

Only four months prior, Paul, 24, had defeated Woodley, 39, on points, but in their rematch, Paul knocked out the ex-UFC champion in round six.

It came on the heels of KO victories over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Despite the fact that none of them are boxers, Bellew advised Paul to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva, 46, who has a 2-1 ring record.

“If he really wants to fight a boxer, I can recommend Anderson Silva,” he said.

“Anderson Silva is an MMA fighter, not a traditional boxer, but he has defeated a boxer, and not just any boxer; he has defeated former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“When you’re up against someone like him…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.