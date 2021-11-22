Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, Conor Benn, and Vasyl Lomachenko are among the upcoming fights on the boxing schedule for 2021.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, Conor Benn, and Vasyl Lomachenko are among the upcoming fights on the boxing calendar for 2021.

THE BOXING FESTIVAL SEASON is shaping up to be a Christmas show-stopper.

Conor Benn, Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, and Jake Paul are still involved in fights.

Below is SunSport’s complete boxing schedule for the year 2021…

DAZN (the United Kingdom and the United States)

New York, November 27th

(United States) Showtime

Las Vegas, Nevada, November 27th

BT Sport (United Kingdom)

London, England, December 4

DAZN (US and UK)

Vegas, Nevada, 4 December

(United States) Showtime

Los Angeles, California, 5 December

DAZN (US and UK)

Liverpool, England, on December 11th

Sky Sports (England)

Cardiff, Wales, 11 December

Sky Sports (UK) and ESPN (US) are two of the most popular sports networks in the world.

New York, 11 December

DAZN (US and UK)

Manchester, England, 18 December

Sky Sports (UK) and ESPN (US) are two of the most popular sports networks in the world.

Montreal, Canada, December 18th

FOX Sports PPV (United States)

Hollywood, Florida, on January 1st

ESPN (US) – Sky Sports (UK)

Glasgow, Scotland, February 26th

Las Vegas, Nevada, November 20

London, England (20 November)

Manchester, New Hampshire, November 19th

Sheffield, England, November 13

Vegas, Nevada, November 6th

London, England, October 30

Atlanta, Georgia, October 23

Newcastle, England on October 16th

Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9th

Liverpool, England, 9 October

Birmingham, England, October 9th

London, England, 2 October

London, England, September 25,

Las Vegas, Nevada (September 11)

Leeds, England, September 4th

Cleveland, Ohio, August 29th

Las Vegas, Nevada, August 21,

Frisco, Texas, August 14

14th of August, Carson, California

Essex, England, August 14th

Essex, England, 7 August

