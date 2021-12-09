Jake Paul was praised for making a ‘gangster move’ by rematching Tyron Woodley, but ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen believes it was a’mistake.’

Tyron Woodley’s rematch with JAKE PAUL is a ‘gangster move,’ but a heroic’mistake.’

After YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul called in Woodley to replace Tommy Fury on December 18, UFC legend Chael Sonnen claimed as much.

Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s unbeaten half-brother, would have been a huge step up for Paul if he hadn’t pulled out of the fight next week due to a rib injury and a chest infection.

Now, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, former UFC welterweight champion Woodley, 39, is out for vengeance against his American opponent.

Sonnen, on the other hand, believes Paul is taking a ‘huge risk’ by rematching the only one of his four victims who has previously competed in professional boxing.

Four months ago, Paul, 24, won a split decision in their first fight.

When asked if Paul was making a mistake on The MMA Hour, Sonnen said, “I believe he is, and it is this mistake that I admire so much about him.”

“This is a true fighter’s move… He stands to gain nothing from this.”

“Jake is taking a huge risk here, and if Tyron beats him, you can bet your bottom dollar they’ll go to part three, which will be even bigger.”

“Jake Paul does not need this fight,” said MMA promoter Sonnen, who was known in the Octagon as The American Gangster.

“However, there are 20 other men and women on that card who will have their Christmases and holidays ruined if they don’t get to compete.”

“Jake Paul adhered to the golden rule of show business, which states that the show must go on.”

“That’s a gangster move, and he deserves credit.”

It is something that I greatly admire.

“I believe he’s in trouble.

He appears to be who he claims to be.

“And I believe Tyron has gone to bed every night thinking about Jake Paul, praying on his knees that this opportunity will present itself.

“I believe Tyron is in an excellent position.”