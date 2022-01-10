Jake Paul was scolded by security after celebrating on the court after LeBron James’ dunk during an NBA game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Security scolded Jake Paul for celebrating on the court after LeBron James’ dunk during a LA Lakers NBA game.

After witnessing James’ breakaway against the Atlanta Hawks, the YouTuber-turned-boxer leaped from his seat at the Crypto.com Arena.

Security at the Lakers is yelling at Jake Paul for running on the court, lmao pic.twitter.comwe0wMx6RxX

Witnesses said Paul twirled before pretending to hit a home run in front of the 20,000-person crowd.

Security, on the other hand, was having none of it and was soon seen giving the Problem Child a dressing down courtside.

“After LeBron’s breakaway dunk put the Lakers up by 18, Jake Paul sprung up from his courtside seat, twirled like a ballerina, then mimicked a home run swing,” Lakers writer Bill Oram wrote on Twitter.

“Security gently escorted him away from the game.”

Paul attended the game with his gorgeous girlfriend Julia Rose and his brother Logan.

The 24-year-old shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the event, including pictures of him meeting Lakers star Dwight Howard and rapper 2 Chainz.

Last year, after Britain’s Tommy Fury pulled out of their scheduled bout, Paul brutally knocked out ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a late change.

Now, the former Disney star is aiming for a rematch with former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in order to finally silence his detractors.

Although he has a perfect 5-0 record in boxing, he is still criticized by those who believe he has yet to face a top-tier opponent.

Preliminary talks are said to have occurred, but Fury’s chances of getting another shot at his American opponent are slim.