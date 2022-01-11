Jake Paul was shockingly called out by Mairis Briedis, the cruiserweight world champion, by new TATTOO, leaving fans speechless.

Jake Paul was shockingly called out by Mairis Briedis, the cruiserweight world champion, by new TATTOO, leaving fans stunned.

Mairis Briedis, the cruiserweight world champion, has called out JAKE PAUL for getting his name tattooed on his thigh.

Briedis, 36, is a three-time world champion and the current IBF 200-pound champion.

In his professional career, the Latvian has a record of 28-1.

In 2018, he was defeated by Anthony Joshua’s conqueror Oleksandr Usyk.

Briedis is now looking for a lucrative fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.

And he’s even been willing to tattoo his body in the process.

On social media, the seasoned fighter flaunted a new tattoo featuring Jake’s name.

‘Jake’s Bad Karma’ is written on it, and it runs down his left thigh.

An angry bull with red eyes is also featured in the tattoo.

Briedis recorded himself calling Paul out as he was getting it inked.

“Hey Jake, I’ve got something for you,” Briedis said as the camera focused on his thigh.

“Now it’s your turn, Jake.”

Briedis isn’t the first person to criticize the Problem Child.

Paul, 24, was offered a shot at his client’s belts by his agent, Kaller Sauerland, in May.

“Hey Jake Paul, happy to arrange you taking a shot at Mairis Briedis’ belts, only condition is you have to leave boxing if you lose… Deal?” he wrote on Twitter.

After being forced to withdraw from their scheduled fight last month due to injury, Tommy Fury is still determined to face Paul.

Paul, on the other hand, has hinted at a move to MMA by posting a video of himself practicing leg kicks and tagging Bellator and PFL in the process.