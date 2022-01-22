Jake Paul will make his MMA debut at middleweight, and he criticizes UFC fighters for destroying “their bodies and minds” in the process of losing weight.

Jake Paul will make his MMA debut at middleweight, and he criticizes UFC fighters for destroying “their bodies and minds” in the name of weight loss.

JAKE PAUL announced his MMA debut as a middleweight and chastised UFC fighters for destroying “their bodies and minds” in the process of losing weight.

After going 5-0 as a boxer, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has teased a return to the ring.

,

@danawhite I could lose 20 pounds and fight at Welterweight 170 pounds if I make my MMA debut.

All UFC fighters do it, and many have lost their lives in the process.

But I’ll do it at Middleweight (185 pounds).

First and foremost, put your health first.

PS: Conor at 190 pic.twitter.comifR8ed3FTE

Paul also claimed in a social media post to UFC president Dana White that he would only lose 5 pounds to fight at the 185-pound middleweight limit in MMA.

He also cited Conor McGregor’s featherweight days as an example of the sport’s drastic weight loss.

“When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds and do it at Welterweight 170 pounds,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

“Every UFC fighter does it, and many of them have destroyed their bodies and minds in the process.”

“However, I’m going to do it at 185 pounds.”

First and foremost, consider your health.

PS Conor is up to 190 pounds.”

In a rematch in December, Paul, 24, knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

After Tommy Fury, 22, withdrew with a broken rib, Woodley, 39, who had lost on points four months earlier, stepped in on short notice.

Paul has now KO’d every opponent he’s faced, including online rival ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Despite the fact that he has yet to face an opponent with prior professional boxing experience, Paul has his sights set on a move to mixed martial arts.

Despite his recent feud with UFC president Dana White, the promoter refused to rule out the possibility of signing him.

“I don’t know,” White said on the Nelk Boys’ podcast.

I’m not sure.

I don’t think it’ll ever happen, but you know what? I never say never anymore.

“You know, I didn’t think Floyd and Conor would end up doing any of my guys against Floyd, or that I would end up doing any of my guys against Floyd.”

“Because that makes no sense.”