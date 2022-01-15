Jake Paul will ‘run a mile’ from Mairis Breidis after the world champion’s tattoo of YouTuber left the promoter speechless.

Jake Paul will ‘run a mile’ from Mairis Breidis after the world champ’s tattoo of YouTuber left the promoter speechless.

Despite the boxing legend calling him out with a tattoo, JAKE PAUL would ‘run a mile’ from Mairis Breidis.

Breidis’ promoter, Kalle Sauerland, believes a fight between the world cruiserweight champion and unbeaten YouTuber Paul could be organized.

When Paul saw highlights of the Latvian’s chilling knockouts, Sauerland believes he would be scared off.

Breidis, on the other hand, has ‘JAKE’S BAD KARMA’ tattooed on his leg in the hopes of landing a big payday with the social media star.

The tattoo surprised Sauerland, who told talkSPORT Boxing about it.

“I didn’t know what to say when he sent it to me the day before it went out!”

“I mean, he’s a very goofy character, and don’t get him wrong – he’s preparing for his mandatory defense, which he has to do now.”

“It will be [Jay] Opetaia, who has earned the right to fight him because he is a very tough competitor.”

He has won the world championship three times.

“It’s been said that he’s after Jake Paul, but that’s not true!”

“He is a three-time world champion who unified the belts by winning the World Boxing Super Series.

You can ignore that part; of course, he sees it as a business opportunity!”

Sauerland has openly mocked Breidis’ suggestion that Paul fight the IBF and Ring Magazine’s 200-pound champion.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I told him, Mairis, this guy isn’t going to fight you! He wants novice fighters, retired superstars – preferably retired for a decade – he isn’t looking for a top-tier cruiserweight,” he continued.

“It doesn’t help that if you type in ‘Mairis Breidis showreel knockouts’ into YouTube, Jake Paul will probably look at that and run a mile.”

“However, the fact that he got a tattoo of it, whether it’s real or not, I saw it go quite viral, which I understand.”

“He’s a character, Mairis,” says the narrator, “and I’m sure he’ll keep surprising us with more of those moments.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS