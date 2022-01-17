Jake Paul’s 25th birthday is commemorated by a sultry photo of him and Julia Rose.

After the historic event, the YouTuber-turned-boxer shared a saucy photo on social media.

With the exception of a baseball cap and some jewelry, Paul appeared to be completely naked.

Rose, on the other hand, hunched down to straddle him, wearing only her underwear and sneakers.

Several high-end sports cars trailed the pair.

Paul smiled at the camera and flashed the number ’25’ with his fingers.

Paul’s joy was fueled by the news that he is in advanced talks to fight Mike Tyson in Las Vegas, as exclusively revealed by SunSport.

Representatives are hammering out details for a major pay-per-view event later this year.

Tyson had been linked to a fight with Jake’s brother Logan for some time, but it appears the boxing legend would rather face his brother.

The fight will take place ‘if all goes according to plan,’ according to one Vegas source who knows Tyson personally.

According to the source, the bout’s organizers anticipate a live and pay-per-view revenue of up to £36 million.

“Mike and Jake are on board for an exhibition bout in Las Vegas,” a source said.

“A verbal agreement was reached to get it on, but now it’s all about the contracts and money split, just like in any other form of sports business.”

“Mike is looking for a specific figure to put into the ring in exchange for a profit share guarantee.

“Obviously, that’s on Jake’s mind, but he’s also eager to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once dubbed the world’s baddest man elevates his boxing career to new heights.”

“This fight connects old school boxing fans with a new generation of fans.”