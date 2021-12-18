Jake Paul’s BROTHER Logan has called him out for a boxing match, claiming that “he gets beaten up by my sparring partners.”

The two social media sensations have been feuding for a long time on their YouTube channels, but they’ve now moved on to boxing.

Despite regularly training together and cheering each other on when one of them fights, the two are adamant that they will one day fight together.

Jake, 24, has accused Logan, 26, of being a ‘faker fighter,’ and things have escalated since then.

As a result, the elder Paul challenged his younger brother to show who was the better boxer once again.

“I fully support Jake whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn’t bother me,” Logan wrote on his YouTube channel.

“Like, ‘Oh, you’re a phony boxer.’

Let’s go boxing, because Jake is the kid who gets thrashed by my sparring partners.

That’s the youngster I’m referring to.”

Logan made his professional debut in 2019, losing a split-decision to internet rival KSI, 27, after being docked two points.

Jake, on the other hand, has four knockout victories under his belt, including one in November when he knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson and turned him into a viral meme.

Jake once accused his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet of dating Logan, and the two brothers even recorded diss tracks about each other.

“Uh oh, that’s Alissa Violet, used to be your chick,” Logan says in one video titled “The Fall of Jake Paul.”

She’s now in the Logang, and you’re aware that she’s a member of my… team.”

Despite their verbal sparring in 2017, Jake and his brother have reconciled, and Jake has assisted his brother in his preparation for his fight against Floyd Mayweather earlier this year.

Despite Logan shockingly revealing that they will one day be thrashing each other in what he claims will be “one of the most historically significant fights ever,”

“My father doesn’t want us to do that,” he said on Showtime.

However, I believe it will happen.

“I believe Jake and I will be beating the s*** out of each other in a ring in two to four years, and it will be one of the most historically significant fights ever.”

“It wasn’t done by the Klitschkos.”

They had a chance, right? Our mother tried to persuade us to promise that we would never do something like that again.

“But you’ve got the one tatted-up troublemaker, and then you’ve got the podcasting-Pokemon-collecting-apoxie-producing, fcking whoever else I am.”

“That’d be cool.”