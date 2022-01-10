Jake Paul’s coach claims that UFC stars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal will find it “very difficult” to defeat him.

Paul has previously criticized the three UFC fighters, having developed a rivalry with the premier mixed martial arts organization.

And, according to his head coach, BJ Flores, all three are future opponents.

However, despite their extensive cage experience, the ex-cruiserweight contender insisted that Paul will have their number in the ring.

“There’s a lot of names, a lot of guys,” Flores told The Schmo. “You know obviously guys who are in the UFC now that have contracts.”

“There are a lot of guys like Masvidal and Diaz and McGregor who would make good matchups with Jake and he’ll beat them.”

“Obviously, that’s my biased opinion, but it’ll be very difficult for them to do what they need to do to beat Jake for eight or ten rounds.”

Paul, 24, is now 5-0 in boxing after knocking out Tyron Woodley, 39, three months after defeating the former UFC champion on points.

It means he’s KO’d all of his opponents, including YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Tommy Fury, 22, was supposed to fight Paul until he was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

Before Diaz, 36, and Masvidal, 37, left the ring, Woodley came in as a late replacement and was brutally knocked out.

Fury has since requested that their fight be rescheduled, but the Flores claim that Paul is uninterested.

“Yeah, he fumbled,” he admitted, “but I don’t think Tommy Fury is on Jake’s mind right now.”

“At the time, we all thought we’d be surprised if this fight happened.”

“We were working so hard for a gameplan for Tommy even after the contracts were signed and even after Tommy was talking, so when they said two weeks before, we weren’t surprised.”

“We discussed a few options, but Nakisa (Bidarian) and Jake decided on a rematch with Tyron because he deserves his vacation and time off, and we didn’t want to push it back and deny him the opportunity to fight.”

