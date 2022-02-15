Jake Paul’s coach reveals UFC champion Israel Adesanya’s advice after the YouTuber’s KO of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

After the YouTuber’s KO of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, Jake Paul’s coach reveals advice from UFC champ Israel Adesanya.

ISRAEL ADESANYA counseled Jake Paul after he brutally knocked out Nate Robinson on YouTube.

Adesanya was a guest commentator for the November 2020 fight, which ended in the second round.

Before a right hand knocked Robinson flat out, Paul scored three knockdowns, which became a viral meme.

After the dust had settled, Adesanya, 32, spoke with Paul, 25, and boxing coach BJ Flores.

“I love Israel man,” Flores, 43, told The Schmo, “he’s so chill, so cool, so respectful, and so nice to be around.”

“‘Take every day for what it is, and work your ass off,’ he said.

“Don’t look back with regrets,” says the champion, “and you know, coming from a champion, that means a lot.”

Paul entered the fight having defeated online rival ‘AnEsonGib’ in his professional debut in one round.

The American celebrity is now 5-0 with four knockouts since knocking out Robinson, 37.

In March 2021, he defeated retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37, and then Tyron Woodley, 39, on points.

Later, Paul agreed to fight Tommy Fury, 22, the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but Fury withdrew due to a broken rib.

Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, stepped in on short notice, but was knocked out in the sixth round of their rematch.

Paul’s current focus is on promoting Amanda Serrano, 33, and Katie Taylor, 35, in their women’s super-fight.

But, as his trainer Flores warned, Paul still has a lot of work to do before he returns to the ring this year.

“You’ve got to sit back and watch,” he said.

He has a lot of options; he’s defeated everyone he’s faced and done what he needed to do.

“Right now, he has a lot of good options, and people are lining up to fight him.”

“We’ll see what happens over the next few months and how things unravel, but whatever happens next will be good.”