Jake Paul’s incredible two-year body transformation from skinny YouTuber to ripped boxer fighting Tommy Fury is on display.

Jake Paul demonstrates his incredible two-year body transformation from a skinny YouTuber to a ripped boxer ready to fight Tommy Fury.

Since taking up boxing, JAKE PAUL has seen a dramatic change in his body.

Before he immersed himself in the sweet science and the rigorous strength and conditioning it entails, the former Disney star was a bag of bones.

And all of his hard work has paid off in the form of the social media sensation’s physique.

The Problem Child posted a topless selfie to Instagram in 2019 with a less-than-impressive frame, prompting some of his followers to label him as “skinny.”

His fans, however, are now marveling at his thicker torso nearly three years later.

“Yep, he’s in shape holy,” one person said.

“Looking good,” said another.

“Lean, mean, wrecking machine,” one person said.

“Who wouldn’t want to be like Jake Paul?” one person wondered.

Paul, 24, is in the final stages of his Love Island star Tommy Fury’s training camp.

On December 18, the YouTuber will face off against the Fury brothers’ youngest brother in Tampa, Florida.

And he’s vowed to drag his fellow boxing newcomer into trouble.

“In the later rounds, I’m going to TKO him,” he said.

I believe he will be gassed because he hasn’t fought for more than four rounds.

“I believe this will be the first time he is punched in the face by someone who can actually hit and is of comparable size to him.”

“He’s always fought smaller, losing opponents.”

As a result, I believe he will fade.

I’m sure he’ll fade away.”

Fury, on the other hand, is planning a quick night at the office.

“After our last fights on the same card, I showed up with four people to his after-party,” the 22-year-old said.

“What did he do when I saw him? He didn’t [do anything].”

“He dispatched a security guard to say, ‘Please leave.'”

“He’ll find his level when he’s in the ring with me.”

“In the first round, he’ll be knocked out.”

