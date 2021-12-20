Jake Paul’s prediction before the Tyron Woodley fight that he would KO and ’embarrass’ the ex-UFC champion came true.

In their rematch, JAKE PAUL envisioned knocking out and ’embarrassing’ Tyron Woodley.

Paul defeated the former UFC champion in eight rounds in August, but vowed to make it a foregone conclusion in their rematch.

Tommy Fury, a former British reality TV star, was supposed to fight him until he pulled out due to a broken rib and a chest infection.

When Woodley, 39, stepped in for Fury, 22, on short notice, it gave Paul, 24, the perfect opportunity to right the wrong.

And the YouTuber stunned the audience with his gut-wrenching sixth-round finish.

But Paul, who revealed in a social media post that he visualised the viral KO, was unsurprised.

“I Jake Paul will knock out, defeat, and embarrass Tyron Woodley, December 18th live on Showtime,” read a sign.

On Paul’s KO list, Woodley joins YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

He also boasted about adding them to his collection of memes.

“I’ve had enough, four major fights in thirteen months,” Paul said.

Nobody has ever done what I’ve done at this age in the history of boxing.

“Massive pay-per-views have knocked out every opponent I’ve faced; the only person as active as me is Canelo, who has 50+ fights under his belt.”

“I made them all into memes, and that s*** is going viral all over the internet, and I’m prepared to fight whoever.”

“I don’t care if they’re a five-time UFC champion or a professional boxer.

“I’m built for this, and no matter what happens, I’m going to find a way to finish the job, and that’s exactly what I did tonight.”