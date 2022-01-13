Jake Paul’s switch to MMA’seems like a ploy,’ according to UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

DANIEL CORMIER has stated that he has ‘no interest’ in training Jake Paul, and believes the YouTuber’s move to MMA is a ‘ploy.’

Paul is a 5-0 boxer, but he recently revealed that he wants to move to the cage one day.

Later, he stated that Javier Mendez, who has coached the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, would be his MMA trainer of choice.

But DC, a former two-weight UFC champion who was once challenged to a fight by Paul, would not share his knowledge.

“I have no interest in that,” said Cormier, 42, to The Schmo.

It appears to be a lot of ploys, right? It always seems to be ploys.

“I’m not sure how much of it is true, but it appears to be a ruse to me, so I’m not going to play.”

Paul, 24, most recently knocked out ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch in December, four months after winning on points the first time.

It came on the heels of wins over YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Soon after, he called out UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal, 37, and Nate Diaz, 36, to continue their feud with Dana White and the UFC.

Paul went on to say that if White agreed to his terms, he would fight Masvidal in the UFC.

“1) Increase the minimum fighter pay per fight to (dollar)50k (it is currently (dollar)12k),” the demands stated.

“2) Guarantee 50% of UFC annual revenues ((dollar)1 billion in 2021) to UFC fighters.”

“3) Provide all fighters with long-term healthcare (you previously stated that brain damage is part of the job… imagine the NFL saying that).”

“Many former UFC fighters have publicly stated that they have suffered from brain damage.”

Mendez, the head coach of the American Kickboxing Academy, denied ever agreeing to train Paul, but said he would consider it if his gym’s stable agreed.

“It’s possible,” he said.

But, like everyone else, we have to go through all of the coaches, fighters, and anyone else who is a well-known athlete like him.

“They’ll go through the same routine as everyone else, so he’ll have to get everyone’s vote.”

“First and foremost, he has never inquired.”

He’s done an excellent job of marketing himself.

“I thought he gave us a great plug, and I think he’s a great guy.”

“However, no matter who you are, you must go through the…

