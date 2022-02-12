Jakob Hindsgaul Madsen takes the third stage of the Antalya Tour.

The third stage of the Tour of Antalya was won by Jakob Hindsgaul Madsen.

In 2:43:26, the Uno-X Pro team cyclist finishes.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Saturday, Jakob Hindsgaul Madsen won the third stage of the Tour of Antalya’s fourth edition.

2:43:26 was the time of the Danish cyclist from the Uno-X Pro team.

Alessandro Fedeli of the Gazprom-Rusvelo team came in second, with Luc Wirtgen of Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB from Luxembourg coming in third.

On Sunday, the Tour of Antalya will conclude with the final stage in Antalya city.

Artem Ovechkin of Russia won the first three editions of the tour, followed by Szymon Rekita of Poland in 2019 and Max Stedman of Great Britain in 2020.