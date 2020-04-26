Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz on the field together could come next

The The Philadelphia Eagles franchise, arguably the bravest game in Super Bowl history, is now able to lay the foundation for something even more ambitious: the NFL’s first two-quarterback staple on an offensive.

"Taysom Hill [package] about steroids, "a source familiar with the Eagles' draft assessment said to Yahoo Sports.

This was the descriptor used to explain the Eagles’ selection for Oklahoma star quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night – with a 53rd selection that flew in the face of some team needs. Chief among them: LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was once considered a potential top 15 choice before slipping over the course of the season and the draft process.

A source with specific insights into the Hurts selection said there was something Attacking development in mind – and this choice is a stiff inclination to the preferences of the coaching staff. This ultimately led to the decision for Hurts, which allowed head coach Doug Pederson to create a talented backup for starter Carson Wentz, while he may have put together some two-quarterback packages that the Eagles have had in mind since the last offseason program.

Jalen Hurts faces the LSU in a CFP semi-final last December. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli / Getty Images)

Passing game coordinator and quarterback coach Press Taylor told reporters last summer that the league’s next crime leap could be to get two quarterbacks into play – with the potential for one of these players to throw football.

“I think at some point it will be one of the great things to have several people on the field who can throw the ball,” said Taylor last June. “That is something [to watch] forward … you saw the “Philly Special”, you saw all different versions of double passes [in the NFL]. I think at some point I can see something like that come into play. I don’t necessarily say that [the Eagles will be] do something like that. I just think that can be something that pushes the envelope. “

Push the envelope, such as another quarterback with a lucrative second round selection, less than a year after you signed Wentz for a $ 128 million extension for the 2024 season. This type of business appears to completely remove a backup quarterback as a priority design. Especially when there seemed to be more urgent needs in several defense positions that a starting caliber player might have made with this 53rd choice.

But the goal is apparently to increase the offensive flexibility in the Playbook modeled on the New Orleans Saints armed Hill on their offensive, At the same time, Wentz offers first-class insurance and develops a quarterback that could be more valuable across the board than anyone can see right now.

General manager Howie Roseman seemed to suggest this on Friday night when he explained the election given a significant response from fans on social media.

“When we came in and sat down in 2016, we said we would always take care of the quarterback position,” said Roseman. “It’s the most important position in sports and we were very lucky to get a young Pro Bowl quarterback at Carson Wentz.” Our goal is to surround him with as many good people as possible – as many good players as possible. When we were sitting in this selection and talking about it as a smaller group, we looked at where we were on the board and what we believed in most, and more of the kind of people we love the most we believed in balanced in this regard. We think [Hurts] is an incredible teammate. He obviously has a lot to learn here. “

Roseman added that there was no question whether Wentz was the Eagles’ chosen player for the quarterback, as evidenced by the draft picks invested to improve him in 2016, followed by the $ 128 million Extension in 2019. He added that Philadelphia still wanted to do that Quarterback Spot is a priority despite the Wentz investment.

