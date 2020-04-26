Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz on the field together could come next

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “”Taysom Hill [package] about steroids, “a source familiar with the Eagles’ draft assessment said to Yahoo Sports.” data-reactid = “17”> “Taysom Hill [package] about steroids, ”a source familiar with the Eagles’ draft ratings said to Yahoo Sports.
This was the descriptor used to explain the Eagles’ selection for Oklahoma star quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night – with a 53rd selection that flew in the face of some team needs. Chief among them: LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was once considered a potential top 15 choice before slipping over the course of the season and the draft process.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “A source with specific insights into the Hurts selection said there was something Attacking development in mind – and this choice is a stiff inclination to the preferences of the coaching staff. This ultimately led to the decision for Hurts, which allowed head coach Doug Pederson to create a talented backup for starter Carson Wentz, while he may have put together some two-quarterback packages that the Eagles have had in mind since the last offseason program. “Data-reactid =” 19 “> A source with specific insights into the Hurts selection indicated that this was the case something Attacking development in mind – and this choice is a stiff inclination to the preferences of the coaching staff. This ultimately led to the decision for Hurts, which allowed head coach Doug Pederson to create a talented backup for starter Carson Wentz, while he may have put together some two-quarterback packages that the Eagles have had in mind since the last offseason program.
Passing game coordinator and quarterback coach Press Taylor told reporters last summer that the league’s next crime leap could be to get two quarterbacks into play – with the potential for one of these players to throw football.
“I think at some point it will be one of the great things to have several people on the field who can throw the ball,” said Taylor last June. “That is something [to watch] forward … you saw the “Philly Special”, you saw all different versions of double passes [in the NFL]. I think at some point I can see something like that come into play. I don’t necessarily say that [the Eagles will be] do something like that. I just think that can be something that pushes the envelope. “
Push the envelope, such as another quarterback with a lucrative second round selection, less than a year after you signed Wentz for a $ 128 million extension for the 2024 season. This type of business appears to completely remove a backup quarterback as a priority design. Especially when there seemed to be more urgent needs in several defense positions that a starting caliber player might have made with this 53rd choice.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “But the goal is apparently to increase the offensive flexibility in the Playbook modeled on the The Saints of New Orleans armed Hill on their offensiveAt the same time, Wentz offers first-class insurance and develops a quarterback that could be more valuable across the board than anyone can see right now. “data-reactid =” 43 “> But the goal is apparently to improve the offensive flexibility in the game book based on the way the New Orleans have armed Saints Hill in their offensive while at the same time insuring behind Wentz Complete at the highest level and develop a quarterback that could be more valuable across the board than anyone can see right now.
General manager Howie Roseman seemed to suggest this on Friday night when he explained the election given a significant response from fans on social media.
“When we came in and sat down in 2016, we said we would always take care of the quarterback position,” said Roseman. “It’s the most important position in sports and we were very lucky to get a young Pro Bowl quarterback at Carson Wentz.” Our goal is to surround him with as many good people as possible – as many good players as possible. When we were sitting in this selection and talking about it as a smaller group, we looked at where we were on the board and what we believed in most, and more of the kind of people we love the most we believed in balanced in this regard. We think [Hurts] is an incredible teammate. He obviously has a lot to learn here. “
Roseman added that there was no question whether Wentz was the Eagles’ chosen player for the quarterback, as evidenced by the draft picks invested to improve him in 2016, followed by the $ 128 million Extension in 2019. He added that Philadelphia still wanted to do that Quarterback Spot is a priority despite the Wentz investment.
“For better or worse, we’re quarterback developers,” said Roseman. “We want to be a quarterback factory. We have the right people for this. No team in the National Football League has benefited more from developing quarterbacks than the Philadelphia Eagles. When we make such decisions, we always follow our principles and who we are and what we believe in. Right or wrong, that’s us. “
It is worth noting that Roseman saw the Eagles complete several lucrative quarterback trades during his years in organizing, including an aging Donovan McNabb with the Washington Redskins in 2010 (for a second and fourth round selection), one stalled Kevin Kolb the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 (for a second round pick and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) and a fading Sam Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 (for a first round pick).
Should Hurts develop into an intoxicating quarterback, one could say that this could be one of the reasons for this design. There is no question that the Eagles could see a solid payout across the board as they use Hurt’s skills to widen the offense in the meantime. Possibly even in the same field with the wild envelope slider, hurts and wentz to match the defense to a pair of QBs that are in the shotgun. As crazy as that may sound, it has been thought to be one of the league’s next developments, much like when crimes went through a phase of using Wildcat formations a few years ago.
As for the mechanics of taking another quarterback higher than expected, Roseman said Wentz had been advised in advance that Hurts might be an option. He added that at the end of the second round, the Eagles placed more emphasis on taking hurts than some of the players who were still on the board – who the Eagles believed would be available when they came back to select players in round 3.
“He has unique skills with Jalen Hurts,” Pederson told reporters. “You see what Taysom Hill did in New Orleans, and now he and Drew Brees are connected and bonded there, and you even see when [Joe] Flacco and Lamar [Jackson] in Baltimore for the short time – how they juggled together. It’s just something we’re going to explore.
“First of all, I want to point out that Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback and he was drafted as a quarterback and he is a quarterback first, but he has a unique ability to be a great runner.” Obviously he throws well on the run. He has unique skills that we will look at as we evolve this off-season and progress as we prepare for the training camp. “
