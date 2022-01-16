Jalen Hurts Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Tom Brady

Jalen Hurts Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About Tom Brady

Today’s Eagles–Bucs game pits Tom Brady, 44, against Jalen Hurts, 23 – the widest age gap between two starting quarterbacks in playoff history.

Hurts made an interesting admission as a result of the age difference.

Hurts was asked about his earliest memory of Brady in an interview prior to the big game.

However, he admitted that he couldn’t recall it.

Hurts said, “I don’t recall.”

That comment drew a lot of laughs from the audience right away.

Brady took his first NFL snaps while Hurts was still a baby.

Hurts had already won multiple Super Bowls when he was in elementary school.

So it’s no surprise that the age gap between the two is causing a lot of amusement among fans:

