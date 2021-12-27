Jalen Hurts’ Postgame Presser Answer Goes Viral in Video

Jalen Hurts’ Postgame Presser Answer Has Gone Viral

After being asked about a missed touchdown, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a great response.

During yesterday’s win over the New York Giants, Hurts appeared to have tight end Dallas Goedert wide open in the end zone on one play, but he completely missed him.

His response to how he perceived the play is nothing short of incredible.

“Well, we put the play in and we’re expecting seven brackets, so basically 29, [Alabama safety] McKinney is bracketing Reagor and they’re playing in and out,” Hurts said.

“But they’re in quarters, Cover Seven, so you’ve got to find a single maybe,” he says. “But in the play, what I was taught to do was go through it as a pure progression and work the shallow to the running back coming and only throw that versus a single look.”

“After I threw the ball, the shallow popped, and McKinney fell off and drove on the shallow, so McKinney made a great play and they busted the coverage backside, so he was wide open over there.”

So, after the fact, it’s simple to say, “Throw him the ball.”

Video: Answer From Jalen Hurts’ Postgame Presser Going Viral

