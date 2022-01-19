Jalen Hurts’ status as the team’s starting quarterback in 2022 has been revealed by the Eagles’ general manager.

The Eagles’ general manager reveals whether Jalen Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Jalen Hurts helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the playoffs as a wild card entry in his first season as the starting quarterback.

Hurts didn’t play well when he arrived, throwing two interceptions in the Bucs’ loss on Sunday, and the 2020 second-round pick had his ups and downs throughout the regular season.

Hurts, on the other hand, clearly demonstrated enough to gain the organization’s trust.

During his season-ending press conference today, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stated unequivocally that Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback again in 2022.

Eagles GM Reveals If Jalen Hurts Will Be Team’s 2022 Starting QB

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts has earned the starting QB job for 2022. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 19, 2022