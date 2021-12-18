Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ quarterback, gets an update on Friday.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ quarterback, had a good day on Friday.

For the past few days, Jalen Hurts’ status for Week 15 has been up in the air.

On the plus side, the latest information on the second-year quarterback is very promising.

Hurts was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice by the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s a strong indication that his injury is improving.

An ankle sprain forced him to miss the team’s previous game.

“Every Eagles player participated fully in practice today,” NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro wrote.

“There are no game statuses due to the postponement of the game.

Jalen Hurts was supposed to be listed as “questionable” at first.

Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ upcoming game against the Washington Football Team is unknown.

That’s because the game was rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday.

