Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ starting quarterback, is said to have made a decision.

According to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Jets.

They will, however, be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Last Sunday, Hurts suffered an ankle injury while playing against the New York Giants.

The former AlabamaOklahoma star has been bothered by it ever since, and he was only a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Given that the Eagles face the Jets in a must-win game tomorrow, it was widely assumed Hurts would tough it out.

The Eagles, on the other hand, don’t appear to be willing to put him in danger.

The Eagles have ruled Hurts out of Sunday’s game, according to a report.

In his place, Gardner Minshew, a backup, will start.

