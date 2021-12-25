Jalen Rose’s Christmas Day Outfit Is Taking The Internet By Storm

It’s safe to say Jalen Rose enjoys the holiday season.

The veteran analyst arrived in style at the NBA Countdown set on Saturday morning.

Rose opted for a green suit jacket with a black and red striped pattern.

With this suit jacket, he wore matching pants, of course.

Rose shared a picture of his outfit on social media for those who couldn’t watch NBA Countdown this Saturday morning.

Rose tweeted, “Cleanliness is next to GODliness.”

Here’s the outfit that’s causing a stir on social media:

Look: Jalen Rose’s Christmas Day Outfit Is Going Viral

Look: Jalen Rose’s Christmas Day Outfit Is Going Viral