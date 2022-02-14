Ja’Marr Chase’s Super Bowl loss has a one-word reaction.

The Los Angeles Rams literally walked away with Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night.

The Rams won the Super Bowl on their home turf just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did so for the first time in NFL history.

The Rams won their second Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Naturally, when one team wins, the other must lose.

The Bengals, and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, were on the losing end of tonight’s game.

Chase could only say one word while watching the game.

After the game, he tweeted, “Damn.”

