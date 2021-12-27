James Anderson is heading to Australia to fight, and it’s clear that England will need him well beyond his 40th birthday.

James Anderson is heading to Australia to fight for England, and it’s clear that he’ll be needed well past his 40th birthday.

Before another England batting collapse, Andersom took four wickets at an economy rate of just 1.43.

MELBOURNE — England’s Ashes hopes may be all but over after a dramatic second day of the third Test in Melbourne, but James Anderson’s enduring class was on display once again during a performance that suggests he will play well beyond his 40th birthday next summer.

Anderson bowled a masterclass to keep Joe Root’s side in contention, taking four for 33 from 23 overs with an economy rate of just 1.43, limiting Australia’s first-innings lead to 82 runs.

The bowlers’ hard work was undone by England’s subsequent top-order collapse, which saw them fall to 22 for four in their second innings in the final 58 minutes of the day.

At the very least, Anderson, 39, could be satisfied with his best performance in Australia since England last won a series here in the winter of 2010-11, when he took 24 wickets at a strike rate of 26.04.

He has seven wickets at an incredible 14.4 in this series so far.

“We’ve all seen Jimmy Anderson tour Australia and we’ve all seen him bowl in England,” said Shane Warne, commentating for host broadcaster Fox.

I’d go so far as to say today was Jimmy’s best bowling performance in Australia.”

“I think it would be up there,” Anderson said when asked if he felt the same.

It’s without a doubt the best I’ve bowled here since 2010.

I was just in a good mood.

Strangely, I didn’t feel great yesterday, but today I felt a lot better, got into a really good rhythm, and felt like I was challenging every ball.

“There was a stretch late in the first session when I thought I’d get a wicket every ball.”

That’s how good of a rhythm I was in.

So it’s just nice to try and get some wickets when you’re in that sort of rhythm because it doesn’t happen very often, and to bowl them out for what I thought was a reasonable score on that pitch was also satisfying.”

Anderson was rested for the first Test in Brisbane, as England feared he might injure himself.

