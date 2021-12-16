James Anderson is the Ashes’ Benjamin Button, and England should savor his hunger.

James Anderson is the Ashes’ Benjamin Button, and England should value his hunger.

Anderson has accomplished everything there is to achieve in Test cricket, but his willingness to embark on this tour says everything about his passion for the game.

The fact that James Anderson is still putting his body on the line in the hottest cauldron of all – Ashes cricket – seven months shy of his 40th birthday speaks volumes about his dedication and passion for the game.

Most athletes in his position would be content to take a break, reflect on a illustrious career, and spend more time with their loved ones.

Despite this, Anderson is now in his fifth Ashes tour, 18-and-a-half years after making his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in 2003.

He is the most decorated seam bowler in history, has more wickets than any Englishman in the game’s history, and has accomplished everything that can be accomplished in Test cricket.

Anderson does not need to be in Australia with England, but he is happy to continue as long as his body is still working and his desire to succeed is still present.

Managing England’s all-time leading wicket-taker is difficult.

Last week’s decision to leave him out of the first match of the Ashes series in Brisbane caused outrage in Australia.

Given the squad’s limited preparation for this series, they were wary after his injury in the 2019 Ashes in England, when he limped out after only four overs.

Anderson’s calf tear at Edgbaston two and a half years ago is the last major injury he’s had, and as long as he’s fit, he’ll keep playing – hopefully until next summer and beyond.

He’s an invaluable member of this current squad because he’s also won an away Ashes series, taking 24 wickets at 26.04 in 2010-11.

Before the second Test in Adelaide, he had taken 632 Test wickets, which is a noteworthy body of work.

In the history of the game, only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne have more.

Anderson, on the other hand, has had to balance his continued success at the top with more time away from the team as England prepares for the World Cup.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

James Anderson is the Benjamin Button of the Ashes – and England should cherish his hunger