James Anderson ready to declare himself fit for two-Test tour of Sri Lanka

James Anderson is ready to declare himself fit for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month — though he will not necessarily be picked by the selectors.

Anderson has made good progress from the displaced fracture of his left rib that interrupted his comeback from a five-month lay-off for a calf problem after just two Tests.

Sportsmail understands that the 37-year-old spoke with national selector Ed Smith earlier this week, and it will now come down to a combination of advice from the medical team and strategy planning from the England management as to whether the 151-cap veteran is chosen or kept in cold storage for the three-match home series against West Indies in June.

Although seam bowling is sparsely used in Sri Lankan conditions, Anderson bowled with great skill and control to send down 41 overs in two appearances during the 3-0 whitewash there in autumn 2018 and he could potentially rotate new-ball duties again with Stuart Broad.

England will also want a high-end pace option in their attack, which suggests Mark Wood — man of the match in Johannesburg last month —could be part of the squad.

Selectors were waiting for news on Jofra Archer before picking the tour party and the 24-year-old’s injury may open the door to Anderson, England’s leading wicket-taker in the series-levelling win in Cape Town a month ago today.