James Harden: Steve Nash Makes His Final Decision

James Harden, a guard for the Brooklyn Nets, has been the subject of trade rumors for the past week or so.

A Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade was even discussed.

Despite these rumors, which included reports that Harden was dissatisfied with his role in Brooklyn, Nets head coach Steve Nash stood firm on Sunday.

Harden will not be traded before Thursday’s deadline, according to Nash.

