James Harden’s Injury is Announced by the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is injured, according to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets appeared to be nearing full strength this week, with the majority of their roster back from a COVID-19 outbreak and Kyrie Irving returning to action.

That was before the team announced an update on James Harden’s injury on Monday night.

Harden has been ruled out of Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers, according to the Nets’ official injury report.

The All-Star guard is reportedly dealing with hyperextension in his left knee.

