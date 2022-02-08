James Harden’s status with the Brooklyn Nets was updated on Tuesday.

Teams in the NBA usually sit out players who could be traded before the deadline this time of year.

The Nets, believe it or not, will be without James Harden on Tuesday night due to a “hamstring issue.”

“Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) will miss tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics,” NBA insider Chris Haynes reported.

Brooklyn Nets Release Tuesday Update On James Harden

