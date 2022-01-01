James Holzhauer’s College Football Playoff Tweet went viral.

The College Football Playoff semifinals have been a huge disappointment thus far.

Alabama and Cincinnati didn’t have much drama, and Georgia-Michigan hasn’t either through two quarters.

James Holzhauer, the legendary Jeopardy! champion, is one of the millions watching the gridiron action tonight, and he’s not impressed.

He recently expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

“I’ve seen games more competitive than these CFP semis,” Holzhauer said, referring to current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider.