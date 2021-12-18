James Maddison has an X-rated Twitter feud with Scotty T from Geordie Shore over the Leicester star’s ‘dive’ in the win over Newcastle.

X-rated Twitter feud between James Maddison and Geordie Shore’s Scotty T over Leicester star’s ‘dive’ in win over Newcastle

In an X-rated Twitter back-and-forth with reality TV personality Scotty T, JAMES MADDISON was labeled a ‘cheat’ and a ‘c***.’

During Leicester’s 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle, Maddison won a controversial penalty for the Foxes.

After Maddison won the penalty kick, the Geordie Shore and Newcastle fan took aim at him on social media.

With a photo of Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, the 33-year-old reality star suggested Maddison dived to win the penalty.

“James Maddison when he sees a leg out in the box,” he captioned the image on Twitter.

“You scumbag.”

Maddison retaliated quickly, claiming that he preferred his former Geordie Shore co-star Gary Beadle to the 2016 Celebrity Big Brother winner.

“I’ve always preferred Gaz anyway,” he wrote.

“Bravo – he made a funny,” Timlin added.

Leicester fans, who had booed their team off the previous week, were amused.

“Unfortunately, there are generations of young footballers who idolize role models like this… who are teaching them that diving and cheating are acceptable.”

“The rest of the football world is aware of the outcome.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The reality star acknowledged Maddison’s witty response, but expressed displeasure that Maddison’s actions would encourage young people across the country to ‘CHEAT.’

Maddison had deceived referee Peter Bankes into awarding a penalty, and Timlin wasn’t the only one who thought so.

In the aftermath of the incident, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer took to Twitter, simply writing, “Dive?”

Maddison, who assisted on all four Leicester goals, is not the most popular figure in the North-East following the result.

Eddie Howe, the Magpies’ manager, was also critical of the 25-year-old’s role in winning the penalty.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflects the game,” he said, “and I think the penalty decision clearly influenced the outcome.”

In my opinion, it was not a penalty.

“Maddison is going over before the contact is made, and it’s just a shame the referee didn’t go over and take a look.”

That would have been the wisest course of action.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.