James Maddison’s wiggle-feint pays off in a confidence-boosting night for the Leicester midfielder against Legia Warsaw.

With one round remaining in the Europa League, Leicester went top of their group after a 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw.

KING POWER STADIUM — You know what James Maddison is going to try to do when he gets into the position.

Maddison’s question isn’t whether he’ll try a shot, but how many times he’ll pretend to shoot before he actually does.

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle; w

The defender must move with him, dancing the dance, but never overcommitting or assuming the shot will not come this time.

Maddison has been attempting it more frequently recently than usual, perhaps even more frequently than Brendan Rodgers would prefer.

His most recent goal came in February at the King Power Stadium.

A player of Maddison’s caliber does not need to score to make an impact, but his goal drought mirrored a slump in form that had pushed him from the England starting XI to the fringes of Leicester’s starting lineup.

Maddison got it right on the third try and with the second wiggle.

His first shot went over the bar, and his second went straight into a Legia defender’s thigh.

The third was noteworthy for two reasons: it was scored with his left foot, from the opposite side of the penalty area, and it went in.

The King Power erupted in a roar.

In the perfect earthy East Midlands accent, a gentleman in front of the press box yelled, “Go on Maddeh!”

Leicester needed this night to gain confidence.

Rodgers has spent the last few weeks putting out fires that some fans believe he started.

Ayoze Perez has spoken about a lack of mentality, the defenders have discussed insecurity, and the Leicester fans have booed their team and manager off the field.

There is no quick fix, no way to bypass the line.

One win will not restore Leicester’s radiance, and one goal will not restore Maddison’s.

But there was a surge of relief after each of their three first-half goals – “See, we are good enough.”

Maddison looked upwards after the second, as if to remind the Big Man, “You owed me this one.”

This wasn’t even close to being perfect.

Leicester was harmed.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

James Maddison’s wiggle-feint pays off in a confidence-boosting night for the Leicester midfielder against Legia Warsaw.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https