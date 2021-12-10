James McAtee, a Manchester City youngster, has been compared to David Silva and has slipped past Man United’s net.

Man City’s James McAtee has been compared to David Silva and has slipped past Man United’s net.

James McAtee, a Manchester City wonderkid, could be the next teen sensation to break into Pep Guardiola’s first team, following in the footsteps of Phil Foden.

The 19-year-old midfielder has earned the nickname “Salford Silva” from academy coaches.

David Silva, who graced the Etihad for ten years before moving to Real Sociedad in 2020, has a skill set, quick feet, the ability to keep possession, and perfectly executed through balls.

McAtee made his first team debut for the club earlier this season, coming on as a substitute in a 6-1 EFL Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

In November, he made his Premier League debut against Everton.

He could have made an appearance at Old Trafford instead if Manchester United hadn’t let him go.

Across town, the Red Devils’ coaching staff is muttering about how McAtee slipped through the cracks.

When he was 11, the youngster wore the red of his older brother John, who now plays for Grimsby Town.

When Manchester United released John, their father, a rugby league player for St Helens, pulled James out of the academy.

United’s loss was City’s gain, as he was welcomed into their youth system with open arms.

And he’s worked his way up to the EDS team, also known as the U23s, and the first team.

In that time, he has also been recognized on an international level, having represented England at both the U18 and U20 levels.

McAtee has shown a real knack for scoring goals this season.

The figures are self-evident.

Eleven out of twelve in Premier League 2, four out of three in the Uefa Youth League, and one out of two for the EFL Trophy team.

He’s been dubbed “the best player at U23 level right now” by some, and his form has him on Guardiola’s radar for the first team.

Brian Barry Murphy, manager of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad, is impressed with his work ethic and desire to improve.

He told Goal, “I’ve seen a real hunger from him to develop his goal scoring and drifting towards that goal.”

“He’s a fantastic player with a lot of creativity.”

“I believe he is still in the early stages of development.”

He wants to score goals to help the team and collaborate with his teammates, but he recognizes that he possesses a unique set of qualities that will enable him to score and create goals.

“That intrigues me because he’s very focused on improving it.”

There’s a lot of talk about McAtee going out on loan to get some first-team experience in the Championship this season…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.