James Rodriguez has been hailed as a hero after an image of LIFE-SAVING action surfaced following Ousmane Coulibaly’s cardiac arrest.

James Rodriguez has been hailed as a hero in the aftermath of Ousmane Coulibaly’s cardiac arrest after an image of LIFE-SAVING action surfaced.

After suffering a heart attack during a league game in Qatar, the Mali star is still in stable condition in hospital.

During Al Wakrah’s QNB Stars League match against Al Rayyan, the 16-cap international was in action.

Coulibaly, 32, collapsed late in the first half, resulting in terrifying scenes.

With the game temporarily halted, panicked medics rushed onto the pitch.

The match was eventually called off after the severity of the problem was realized, with Al Rayyan leading 1-0 at the time of Coulibaly’s collapse.

Rodriguez was playing for Al-Rayyan against Al-Wakrah when the defender collapsed, and the former Everton and Real Madrid midfielder dashed over to help him before medics arrived.

The Colombian was caught on camera by beIN SPORTS as he adjusted his opponent’s head to allow him to breathe before doctors arrived to continue the treatment.

Coulibaly had a heart attack, according to a statement from the league.

“Ousmane Coulibaly suffered a heart attack during the QNB Stars League match between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah on Saturday, necessitating the intervention of medical and ambulance staff present at the venue,” a short statement read.

“It should be noted that the player is currently receiving medical attention and care.

“The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a speedy recovery, and we appreciate the efforts of both teams’ medical staffs, paramedics, and doctors during such events.”

“With regard to the status of the match, it was agreed to call it a draw and finish the remaining time later, beginning with the score at the time it was called a draw (1-0 in Al Rayyan’s favor).”

Meanwhile, in the rescheduled game on Monday, the players of Al Wakrah and Al Rayyan paid tribute to the medical staff who saved Coulibaly’s life.

They formed a guard of honor and escorted the heroes onto the field before posing with members of both teams, who were wearing shirts with the name of the injured star on the back.

Rodriguez scored twice as Al Rayyan won the game 3-0.

