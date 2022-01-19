James Sands earns praise from Gio van Bronckhorst and Rangers captain James Tavernier after an impressive debut.

James Sands’ debut was praised by Gio van Bronckhorst and Rangers captain James Tavernier.

In Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie, the 21-year-old was given a start.

James Sands, a United States midfielder, was praised by Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst for a successful debut.

Sands was thrust into his first start against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night, with Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo away on international duty and Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, and Steven Davis all injured.

During a tense 1-1 Premiership draw that featured nine yellow cards, including two for Gers winger Ryan Kent, as well as a penalty and more spot-kick controversy, the 21-year-old January signing showed some good passing.

Rangers took the lead through Ianis Hagi after the Dons were denied a strong penalty appeal, but Lewis Ferguson equalized in the second half from the spot.

Aberdeen dominated possession and put more pressure on the goal, but Van Bronckhorst saw positives in holding out with ten men after Kent’s 83rd-minute red card and the introduction of Sands, who joined on a loan deal from New York City.

“I think he did well in a difficult game,” the Dutchman told Rangers TV.

“I think he did well, especially in the second half when we brought on John (Lundstram) to give us more power in midfield. It was a difficult game not only for him but also for us as a team.”

“It’s too bad we gave up a penalty, but we played well after that, and I’m glad we kept a point.”

Sands impressed Skipper James Tavernier as well.

“He’s settled in really well,” the right-back said.

“Obviously, it was a big test for him, but I thought he handled himself extremely well, and he’s a player we can use in the future.”

“He’s a great squad player to keep the levels high, especially now that Joe is away, but that’s the quality we’re bringing in.”

“However, we are disappointed to only have a point.”

We came to get the three points, but we didn’t perform to our potential, especially in the second half.

“We gave them too many chances, which we haven’t done in a long time.”

We understand that we must reflect on it and make improvements so that the opposition does not have as much of an advantage.

