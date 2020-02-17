James Ward-Prowse could return from horror knee wound for Southampton suffered just 10 DAYS before

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed James Ward-Prowse is in contention to feature against Burnley on Saturday – just 10 days after suffering a horrendous cut on his leg.

The midfielder was stretchered off after being given oxygen on a stretcher following the injury during the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Tottenham on February 5.

But the Premier League’s winter break has given the 25-year-old time to recover, and despite the seemingly horrific nature of the injury, Hasenhuttl expects him to return to the starting XI.

Hasenhuttl said: ‘Today was his first day out on the pitch and we tried to keep him out there for as long as possible.

‘Players always like to come back on the pitch and he has handled it well, but we must pay attention to make sure the cut is not going to open again.

‘I think it looks good that, hopefully, he can play at the weekend.

‘We don’t want it to get worse so that he is out. We must pay attention to it.

‘It looks good and he is an important player for our team. We have a few more options which means he can go back to his No 6 position.’

Ward-Prowse was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen after being caught on the right leg by a late challenge from Ryan Sessegnon in the tie against Jose Mourinho’s side.

The 25-year-old was attempting to win the ball in a 50-50 with left wing-back Sessegnon but was beaten to it by the former Fulham star, who followed through and caught his leg with his studs as he tried to get clear.

Television mics caught Saints striker Shane Long shouting ‘f*** me, you can see his f****** bone’ as he went over to check on his team-mate.

Medics were quick to rush over to Ward-Prowse after he began hobbling around in severe pain, with his team-mates also reacting – Long’s reaction indicating that the injury was a serious one.

He was then taken off the pitch in the dying embers of the first half and replaced by Jannik Vestergaard.

He was stretchered off with the scores level at 1-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which the hosts went on to win 3-2.

The England international has scored four goals this season and provided two assists for his team. His importance to the Saints had seen him start every single game this season and play every minute.

Ward-Prowse has become renowned as something of a free kick specialist with five goals from dead-ball situations.

He has played a total of 264 times for his boyhood club since coming through the ranks and scoring 23 goals overall.