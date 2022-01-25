Jameson Williams Breaks Good News About His Injuries

Jameson Williams Breaks Up Some Good News About His Injury
In the national championship game against Georgia a few weeks ago, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL.
Thankfully, it appears that he is doing much better.
Williams has had his ACL surgery for one week.
Professor
In Pensacola, this procedure was handled by James Andrews.
Williams updated his knee injury during a recent conversation with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
He appears to be very optimistic about his future.
Williams told Rapoport, “I’m feeling amazing.”
“I’m ready to start down this path.”
Jameson Williams Shares Encouraging Injury News
Jameson Williams Shares Encouraging Injury News
Spoke with former #Bama WR Jameson Williams one week after an ACL repair from Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. @bigsgjamo said, “I’m feeling awesome. Ready to get down this road.” Rocky Arceneaux of @Alliance_Sports said he’s already ahead of schedule following the clean tear.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022