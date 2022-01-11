Jameson Williams receives an official update from Alabama.

The University of Alabama has released an official statement regarding Jameson Williams.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the national championship game this year.

He made it to the locker room on his own.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ condition shortly after the second half began.

He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game by Alabama.

After catching a 40-yard pass from Bryce Young, Williams hurt his knee.

As he attempted to cut past a Georgia defender, his knee gave out.

At this time, the extent of Williams’ injury is unknown.

Because it was a non-contact injury, many fans are fearful.

Alabama Issues Official Update On Jameson Williams

Alabama Issues Official Update On Jameson Williams