Jamie Carragher details change Barcelona must make after Champions League drubbing

Jamie Carragher believes Barcelona must change things behind the scenes if they are to become successful again following their 8-2 thumping by Bayern Munich.

The La Liga runners-up were taken apart by the German champions on Friday night, with the result capping off what has been a miserable season for the club.

Their manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked imminently, while a number of ageing players are likely to be shown the door ahead of next season.

But speaking as a pundit for CBS Sports, Carragher said those at an executive level at the club are the first who should be looking at themselves, such as their president Josep Bartomeu.

“I think a club, when it’s that big or that bad, they always make a decision really quick to appease people’ Carragher said.

“I feel sorry for the coach. I look at (Josep Maria) Bartomeu who came on, that’s a decision almost looking after themselves. It had to be made. There was no way he could continue as the coach.

“If they hadn’t won the Champions League this season I don’t think he would be there next season anyway. He had to go, but I think it’s a decision made quickly to appease people.”

Bartomeu said following the game that there are decisions which will be made “over the next few days”, and Carragher has urged them to bring forward the presidential elections, which were due to take place next year.

“I think the Barcelona fans are educated enough to know it isn’t about this manager,” he added. “It’s about bigger things. It’s about people at the top of the club and these elections need to be brought forward 12 months (from 2021).”

The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele could be sold this summer, while the future of the talismanic Lionel Messi is up in the air, with the Argentinean superstar reportedly fed up with the goings on at the club.