Jamie Carragher questions Rangnick’s tactics as Cristiano Ronaldo is chastised for his attitude towards three young Manchester United players.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has been chastised for his treatment of three Manchester United youngsters.

Ralf Rangnick’s tactics, according to Jamie Carragher, aren’t getting the most out of the frustrated Portuguese forward.

Throughout United’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, Ronaldo, 36, appeared to be moaning at his teammates.

Gabby Agbonlahor slammed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, urging him to set an example for Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho, as Edinson Cavani did.

“If you’re Greenwood, Rashford, Sancho, and you make a bad pass or a bad cross, you’re looking at Ronaldo,” the ex-Aston Villa striker told talkSPORT.

“He’s raising his arms.

Why can’t he be a little more, ‘Oh, bad luck, better luck next time,’ like Cavani was when he first came on?

“Cavani was clapping Rashford and saying, ‘Come on,'” Cavani explained.

“I understand he’s one of the best players in the game, but as a young player coming up, I need the senior players to help me out when I’m not playing well and my confidence is low.”

“It’s all about Ronaldo, who ran off the field after the game because he didn’t score.”

He needs to do more to be a team player, in my opinion.”

“It looks to me like Ronaldo only cares about his goals,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Ronaldo looked like he was sulking the entire game.

His demeanor was off.

“I’m scared to have a shot if I’m Rashford, Greenwood, and Sancho.”

He raises his arms every time they have a shot, as if to say, ‘Why haven’t you passed to me?’

“There isn’t a lot of harmony in that locker room.”

Since Ronaldo’s arrival, Rashford’s and Greenwood’s performances have deteriorated.

“They are unable to express themselves; it is as if they believe, ‘I must pass to Ronaldo, I must create a chance for Ronaldo.’

“Greenwood was taking players on and shots on before Ronaldo arrived, but he’s not doing it anymore and is being dragged at half-time.”

“If I were Rashford, Greenwood, or Sancho, I’d be thinking, ‘Why did we have to bring him here?'”

Since his return to Old Trafford, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 19 appearances, including seven Premier League goals.

This season, Rashford, Sancho, and Greenwood have combined for seven league goals.

However, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher blamed new interim manager Rangnick and the manner in which he is getting the team to play.

“The thing that would worry me as a Manchester United fan is…,” the Liverpool legend said on Monday Night Football.

